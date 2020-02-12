WINk Reaches Market Cap of $25.69 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. WINk has a market cap of $25.69 million and $2.77 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000923 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

