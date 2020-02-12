Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.