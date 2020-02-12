Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

WDI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €181.00 ($210.46).

Shares of WDI opened at €143.20 ($166.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1 year high of €159.80 ($185.81).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

