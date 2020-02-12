Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Shares of WIX opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

