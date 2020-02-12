Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $10,421.27 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,421.27 or 1.00210622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $1.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00067772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 762 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

