W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.95.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.