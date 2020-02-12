Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,025,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of WYNN opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.7% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12,415.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.