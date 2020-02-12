Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a daily sentiment score of 1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Xerox’s ranking:

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 2,276,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.