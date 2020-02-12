XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 3,230 ($42.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.53 million and a PE ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,371.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.51. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,820 ($50.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.