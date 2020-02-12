XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XPEL opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. XPEL has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $489,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $997,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

