XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. 29,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.