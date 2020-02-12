XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $108.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

XPO opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

