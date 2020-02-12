Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $379,717.52 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XYL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.28. 1,002,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,745. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

