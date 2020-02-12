Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $547.68 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 520,127 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 6.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Walt Disney worth $547,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. 6,746,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $256.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.