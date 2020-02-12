YGGDRASH (YEED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,012.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $69,012.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

