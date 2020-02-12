YOU COIN (YOU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.82 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $10.82 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,948,036 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.