Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. DXC Technology reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

