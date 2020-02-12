Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Equifax posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,169. Equifax has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

