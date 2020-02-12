Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

