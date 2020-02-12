Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will announce sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.78 million to $21.58 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year sales of $73.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $79.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.32 million, with estimates ranging from $79.18 million to $99.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

