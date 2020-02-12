Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $177.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.83 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $692.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $729.22 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

