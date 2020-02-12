Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.86 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Howard Weil started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

NYSE HES opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

