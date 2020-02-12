Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.34 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $599.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.80 million and the highest is $607.90 million. IDEX reported sales of $622.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $7,524,435. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $176.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.12.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.