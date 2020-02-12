Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report sales of $345.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $347.20 million. Interface posted sales of $337.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Interface by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Interface by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 221,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interface by 309.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Interface by 35.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 201,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 127.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 195,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. Interface has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.