Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.81 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.01 billion to $25.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57. Paypal has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

