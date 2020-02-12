Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.25. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

SWK stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.37. 592,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,626. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.