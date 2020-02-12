Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:TPH opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

