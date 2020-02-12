Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $310.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. Cable One posted sales of $269.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,465.20.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cable One by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cable One by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,754.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,630.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,414.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.41. Cable One has a 52 week low of $898.38 and a 52 week high of $1,778.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

