Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,853. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $448.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

