Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.97 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $37.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $37.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.33 billion to $39.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $148.96 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

