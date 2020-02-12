Zacks: Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

NCLH stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,786 shares of company stock valued at $765,488 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 923,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

