Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $90.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $94.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $73.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $399.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $405.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.63 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $495.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock worth $7,089,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

