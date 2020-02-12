Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 224,002 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $8,980,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $5,860,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 25,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,309. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

