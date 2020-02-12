Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s earnings. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $192,063.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 32,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 14,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,046. The stock has a market cap of $669.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

