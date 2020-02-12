Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

GPOR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 98,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 129,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 414,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

