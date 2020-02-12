Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will post $313.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.10 million and the highest is $316.16 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $291.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

