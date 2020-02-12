Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.00 Million

Brokerages predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report $313.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.80 million to $321.20 million. MarineMax posted sales of $303.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,156 shares of company stock worth $377,968. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MarineMax by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

