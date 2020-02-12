Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.00. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,442. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $273.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,409,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

