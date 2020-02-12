Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post $39.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the highest is $39.80 million. Ooma posted sales of $34.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $150.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $165.87 million, with estimates ranging from $164.01 million to $168.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock valued at $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

OOMA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

