Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.69. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $215.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

