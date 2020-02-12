Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.72 Million

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to post $188.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.57 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $174.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $685.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $785.44 million, with estimates ranging from $764.40 million to $815.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after acquiring an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,634,000 after buying an additional 159,071 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,316,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

