Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,811,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,283,000 after purchasing an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

