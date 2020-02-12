Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report sales of $278.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $280.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

VIAV stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,423 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

