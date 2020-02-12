Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($2.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($6.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($4.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 763,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.