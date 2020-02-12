Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,655. The company has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

