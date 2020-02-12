Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce $505.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.20 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Heico posted sales of $466.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

HEI stock opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. Heico has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $147.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $12,271,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth about $7,841,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 140.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

