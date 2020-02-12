Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.14.

NYSE:HII opened at $268.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,890,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

