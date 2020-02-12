Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.