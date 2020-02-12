Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.49 billion and the highest is $6.65 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.32 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.