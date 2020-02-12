Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $90.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.97 million. Lovesac reported sales of $64.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $232.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.24 million, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $301.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104 in the last three months. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

